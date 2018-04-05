× Group of people work together to help man who flew off wheelchair after hitting north side pothole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman was driving on the north side of Indianapolis when she witnessed a scary moment. But she described what happened next as “just beautiful.”

Carissa Brammer was driving down West 86th Street just before rush hour on Tuesday when she was stopped by the traffic light at the Monon Trail pedestrian crossing.

She noticed a man crossing the walkway in a motorized wheelchair. As he was crossing, he hit a pothole and went flying out of his wheelchair.

Brammer wrote in her Facebook post that her first instinct was to go out and help the man, but that’s when she noticed several other men rushing to help him. She said it was “beautiful.”

“He was a large man, and it took several of them to get his chair upright and get him up and into it. The light went through several rotations, and not one car moved. Not one car honked. Everyone froze until he was safely on the other side, strolling down the sidewalk. It was just beautiful!” Brammer wrote in the Facebook post.

Brammer told FOX59 she planned to contact the city to get the pothole fixed, but when she went online to fill out the report, someone already submitted it. When she drove by the pothole today, it was fixed.