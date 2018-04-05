× Go, Cubs, Go! New program from Chicago Cubs lets fans buy tickets for $10

Going to a Chicago Cubs game for just $10?

That sounds pretty good!

The team will make 60 lower-level terrace seats available for $10 for each regular season home game as part of its 10/Sixty Tickets program. Fans have to enter an online lottery in order to get the tickets.

The program gets its name from Wrigley Field’s address, 1060 W. Addison St. Fans selected in the lottery can buy up to four tickets for $10.

Registration opens 48 hours before each home game and closes 24 hours before first pitch. There is no fee to enter. Fans selected in the lottery will get an email 12 hours before the start of the game to let them know their tickets are available for purchase.

Fans must register for each game individually in order to enter the lottery for that day. Team officials said the program is inspired by the Cubs’ “Everybody In” campaign this season.

“With the team’s continued success, Cubs tickets have become harder than ever to get,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. “In the spirit of our ‘Everybody In’ campaign, the 10/Sixty Tickets program helps address the cost and limited availability of Cubs tickets.”

You can sign up of the program at the Chicago Cubs website or the MLB Ballpark app (Android or iOS). Find answers to frequently asked questions about the program here.