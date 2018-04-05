× Expect a breezy, cool Friday

“When are we finally going to have the weather feel like Spring for more than one day?” That’s the question hounding all meteorologists these days.

The answer, “Not this weekend.”

We are in a wet weather pattern and our frequent rain and snow events will continue for the next seven days.

The extra moisture has also led us to a cooler start to the warm weather season. For next five days expect highs to remain below average.

Highs wil be in the 40s Friday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for a few showers late Friday.

Friday is Opening Day at Victory Field.

We’ll have a cool evening for baseball.

Light snow will develop Sunday night.

Light snow may accumulate through Monday morning.