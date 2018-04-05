Expect a breezy, cool Friday

Posted 6:22 pm, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 06:58PM, April 5, 2018

“When are we finally going to have the weather feel like Spring for more than one day?” That’s the question hounding all meteorologists these days.

The answer, “Not this weekend.”

We are in a wet weather pattern and our frequent rain and snow events will continue for the next seven days.

The extra moisture has also led us to a cooler start to the warm weather season. For next five days expect highs to remain below average.

Highs wil be in the 40s Friday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for a few showers late Friday.

Friday is Opening Day at Victory Field.

We’ll have a cool evening for baseball.

Light snow will develop Sunday night.

Light snow may accumulate through Monday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s