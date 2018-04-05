Caught on Camera: Robbery of 80-year-old Indy man foiled by victim’s older brother and a wrench

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An 80-year-old Indianapolis man is robbed and gunpoint before the crime is foiled by a protective older brother.

The crime was caught on camera outside a business on Indy’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

Wearing a gray hoodie, followed by a man with a cane, a thief spins around and pulls out a gun.

“He said, ‘Give me your money. This is a stick up. This is real life.’ Man I ain’t got no money. I just got out of the hospital,” said the 80-year-old victim who asked not to be identified.

Video shows the crook reaching into the man’s pockets to steal his money when the victim’s older brother sprang into action.

“I started hollering and then my brother heard me hollering and then he came and he hit up across the head,” said the victim.

Using a wrench he grabbed out his car, the man’s 85-year-old brother knocked the suspect down causing him to drop the victims three dollars and run away with only a gun in his hand.

“He hit him on the head with that wrench. He went down,” laughed the victim. “That wrench made him give up everything.”

Luckily, aside from the thief, no one got hurt during the botched stick up in this parking lot, but the result didn’t make it any less dangerous.

“I thought he was going to shoot me in the stomach, but he didn’t pull the trigger,” said the victim.

Just two days earlier, 75-year-old Alma Kurtz suffered minor cuts to her face caused by flying glass after a different thief shot out her car window during an attempted robbery in Crown Hill.

“It was a surprise,” said Alma Kurtz. “It was just it happened so quick.”

Both Alma and the 80-year-old robbed Wednesday say it’s sad so many criminals simply don’t care who they try to hurt.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with these people,” said the victim. “You know there’s no call for nothing like that.”

As always anyone with information on the suspect seen in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.