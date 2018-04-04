Windy Wednesday as storm system exits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This first map really tells the story of yesterday's active weather. Hundreds of storm reports from the Midwest and east. Cincinnati had multiple hail reports and here in Indianapolis we had a wind gust of 60mph!

There were three tornado warnings in central Indiana on Tuesday night. Additionally, the heavy rain broke records.



Wednesday we're left on the backside of that storm system and we'll stay windy all day. Sustained winds will be out of the west at 20-25mph and gusts as high as 30. The wind will finally quiet down tonight.

There's a chance for a few mixed showers on Thursday but no major issues are anticipated. The next system to watch will bring a chance for accumulating snow Friday night. At this point, totals look small but it will be something to monitor. Indians home opener will be much colder than we'd like for baseball season.

Today's highs will be more than 20° cooler than yesterday with some of us stuck in the 30s and many just reaching the low 40s by this afternoon.

A few flurries are possible this morning but no significant snow until Friday night.