The Tinker House combines some of Indy’s most-loved businesses, a unique event space, and 100 years of history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s not uncommon to see pedestrians take a break from strolling down the Monon Trail to peek inside the big, historic building located off 16th and Lewis Street in the Kennedy-King neighborhood.

Opening about a year ago, The Tinker House is home to an event space and two well-loved local businesses, one of which received top honors on Yelp for being the best of its kind in the state. But owner and operator, Andrea Panico, says she tried to stay true to the history of the building during their build-out process.

“The bones of the building were great… You had amazing exposed brick and these beautiful pillars, amazing windows, and great light. It didn’t take a lot to make it a little bit better,” she said.

This century old multi-tenant building is now a driving force behind the revitalization of the whole neighborhood. Once inside, there’s a lot to see.

“On the second floor, we have The Tinker House Events which is our special event venue. We are a sister company to Hotel Tango Artisan Distillery located on the first floor. And the lobby of the entire building is going to be a cafe called Provider, run by the gentlemen who do Coat Check Coffee currently at the Athenaeum,” Panico said.

That’s the same Coat Check Coffee ranked number one coffee shop in the state according to Yelp data.

And while Provider is expected to be opened within the month, Hotel Tango’s distillery is already a full-scale operation. But don’t worry; the drinks you enjoy at their flagship location on Virginia Avenue will still be the same.

“They’ll make all their spirits there that are served there. And this location really becomes our hub for distribution, so all the spirits manufactured that go out into the market are made and shipped from this location,” said Panico.

Their event space upstairs is already a hot ticket, with their wedding schedule already filling up for 2018 and now looking to 2019.

“Folks are looking for spaces that are true to the history of the building. Rather than gutting it out and making it modernized, people want to see those exposed bricks, the beams the big industrial style windows,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: The Tinker House event space is popular for weddings, corporate events, and other social engagements. They can fit up to 200 people seated or around 230 people standing.

Step out on the patio or look out one of their big windows on the second floor to see one of the most sought-after views of any downtown venue.

“Something that you won’t find in a lot of the heart of downtown venues is the skyline view that you can find here… You can bring in some cocktail tables and really make a cool atmosphere celebrating our downtown,” Smith said.

For more info on The Tinker House, check out their website or Yelp profile.

