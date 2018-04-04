Starting guard Jeremy Vujnovich signs tender to stay with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts guard Jeremy Vujnovich has signed the team’s one-year offer.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman was an exclusive rights free agent after starting all 16 games at left guard in 2017.

It’s unclear what his role will be this season after Indy re-signed starting guard Jack Mewhort and added veteran guard/center Matt Slauson in free agency.

Vujnovich is the third Indianapolis player to sign his tender. Tight end Erik Swoope and long snapper Luke Rhodes signed their deals last week.

