Police arrest 2 people, seize more than 30 pounds of meth during Indy drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police seized 31 pounds of methamphetamine during a drug raid this week.

The Indianapolis Metro Drug Task Force—in partnership with IMPD’s Cover Investigations Units and Homeland Security Investigations—conducted the raid on Tuesday, April 3.

According to IMPD, undercover detectives and agents bought six pounds of meth from 49-year-old Irma Victoria Gomez-Cortez and her 20-year-old son, Michael Olvera-Gomez. Police took them into custody.

The investigation led detectives to the 4100 block of North Vinewood Avenue, where they searched the residence and found 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.5 kilos of cocaine.

According to IMPD, the street value of the meth was $297,000 if sold by the ounce and more than $1.1 million if sold by the gram. The cocaine was worth approximately $60,000 if sold by the ounce and $122,800 if sold by the gram.

Police arrested both suspects on preliminary charges of possession and dealing a controlled substance. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.