INDIANAPOLIS -- Fifty years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr., a group of Hoosiers recently discussed race relations in America and Indiana. The focus group was assembled as part of CBS4's Hoosiers Divided series which brought together voters to discuss the first year of President Donald Trump's presidency.
MLK assassination: Hoosiers reflect on race relations in Indiana 50 years later
