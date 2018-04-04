Indianapolis Animal Care Services offering $1 adoptions through April

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As cabin fever is reaching piping hot levels, maybe you have thought about adding a dog or cat into your family this summer.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hoping residents help them by adopting their furry friends into loving homes.

To celebrate Earth Day, which is on April 22, IACS is offering $1 adoptions for the entire month.

Adoptions include a spay/neuter procedure, microchips, vaccinations and heartworm or FIV testing.

On Wednesday, IACS has been re-sharing pictures of some sweet dogs still available for adoption. Photos of them are below.

To adopt an animal, visit IACS located at 2600 S. Harding St. To view all available animals, click here.