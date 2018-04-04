× Fire department announces funeral arrangements for firefighters killed in Marion plane crash

ELWOOD, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been announced and a memorial fund has been set up to help support the families of two local firefighters killed in a plane crash at the Marion Municipal Airport on Monday.

The Pipe Creek Fire Department says the viewing for Kyle Hibst will be Monday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the viewing for David Wittkamper will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both will take place at the Copher Fesler May Funeral home at 415 South Anderson Street in Elwood.

A joint funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 p.m. at Elwood Jr/Sr High School at 1137 North 19th Street in Elwood.

The department says those wanting to make donations can mail them to either of the following locations:

Madison County Federal Credit Union

7953 East St Rd 28

Elwood IN 46036

Attn: Pipe Creek Fire Dept Memorial Fund Pipe Creek Fire Dept

6923 West St Rd 28

Elwood In 46036

Attn: Pipe Creek Fire Dept Memorial Fund

The fire department honored David Wittkamper and Kyle Hibst by escorting their bodies to a funeral home on Tuesday.

Officials say Wittkamper and Hibst were aboard a single-engine Cessna 150 that was attempting to take off when it struck the tail of a Cessna 525 Citation Jet, which had just landed. Both died at the scene.

The first responders both leave behind wives and Hibst was the father of a young boy.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is handling the investigation into the incident.