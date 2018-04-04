Family of man killed in police chase criticizes ISP for pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man is dead and 5 others were taken to the hospital following a high speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.

It started as a routine traffic stop Tuesday night on Indy’s east side.

Michael Ramsey, a father of four, died after the police chase.

“I’m angry and I’m hurt,” said Ramsey’s girlfriend Annie Dodson. “I’m hurt for the children. The kids don’t have their dad no more.”

State police say a trooper spotted a speeding car at 16th and Post and tried to pull the car over.

That’s when investigators say the driver Mark Padgett sped away.

After a 4 minute high speed chase, Padgett crashed into a BMW and a pickup on Brookville road, resulting in a fiery crash that cost Ramsey his life.

“It was one death that shouldn’t have happened, but more could have happened,” said Franklin Dodson.

In fact, because the pursuit took place during heavy rain with slick roads, Ramsey’s family wishes State Police had not given chase.

“I do believe the police should have backed off. The car was legit. It wasn’t like a stolen car or anything. I believe they should have stopped the pursuit,” said Annie Dodson.

While they wouldn’t go on camera, State Police did release their policy regarding pursuits which explains, “A pursuit should not begin nor be continued when the need for apprehension is clearly outweighed by the risk to public safety.”

According to an affidavit, Padgett stole a tv off a motel wall and was sentenced to work release which he violated last month resulting in a warrant being issued.

State police say Padgett was observed in a heroin deal before the chase. Ramsey’s loved ones hope Padgett is punished for the death.

“You know he was in the wrong for running. You had a passenger who didn’t want you to run. He shouldn’t have took off like that,” said Franklin Dodson.

The suspect Padgett suffered broken bones and was taken to Eskenazi hospital.

It’ll be up to the Marion County prosecutor to file formal charges in the case.