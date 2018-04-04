Drug investigation in Bartholomew County results in 6 arrests

Photo Gallery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Bartholomew County arrested six people in connection with a drug investigation.
According to the Columbus/Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), investigators served a search warrant Monday at a home on Rio Street in Columbus. The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation that began earlier this year.
A search of the home turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia including syringes, smoking pipes and a digital scale. Detectives located a syringe in the home containing a fluid that tests showed was a methamphetamine and fentanyl mixture.
Police arrested the following five people at the home:
Amie J. Sparks, 41, Indianapolis
- Three counts of dealing methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of a syringe
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeremy T. Calhoun, 27, Columbus
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of a syringe
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a common nuisance
Vicky S. Leonard, 57, Columbus
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Visiting a common nuisance
Erica P. Cowan, 20, Columbus
- Maintaining a common nuisance
Rana L. Franklin, 53, Columbus
- Visiting a common nuisance
A sixth person, Miriam J. Alamo, 26, Columbus, was arrested at a separate location on a Bartholomew County warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, police said.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.