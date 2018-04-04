Drug investigation in Bartholomew County results in 6 arrests

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Bartholomew County arrested six people in connection with a drug investigation.

According to the Columbus/Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), investigators served a search warrant Monday at a home on Rio Street in Columbus. The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation that began earlier this year.

A search of the home turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia including syringes, smoking pipes and a digital scale. Detectives located a syringe in the home containing a fluid that tests showed was a methamphetamine and fentanyl mixture.

Police arrested the following five people at the home:

Amie J. Sparks, 41, Indianapolis

Three counts of dealing methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of a syringe

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy T. Calhoun, 27, Columbus

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a syringe

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a common nuisance

Vicky S. Leonard, 57, Columbus

Possession of methamphetamine

Visiting a common nuisance

Erica P. Cowan, 20, Columbus

Maintaining a common nuisance

Rana L. Franklin, 53, Columbus

Visiting a common nuisance

A sixth person, Miriam J. Alamo, 26, Columbus, was arrested at a separate location on a Bartholomew County warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, police said.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.