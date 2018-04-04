× Columbus and Bartholomew County expecting localized flooding problems overnight

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEMA), along with local public safety officials, are warning residents about possible flooding overnight in Columbus and Bartholomew County.

Historical flood data and stream gauge information suggest the prospect of flooding in multiple areas of the City of Columbus and Bartholomew County including The Lagoons, Bethel Village, Reo Street, Lawton Avenue, 1100-1800 blocks of Washington Street, Franklin Street, and Lafayette Avenue, according to a BCEMA news release.

The anticipated flooding will likely impact the morning commute with the expected closure of the several roadways including parts of Jonathan Moore Pike (S.R. 46), State Road 11 in Garden City, Indianapolis Road, and Southern Crossing (County Road 400 South).

Several Bartholomew County roads are closed at this time with additional closures expected, according to BCEMA.

In the event of the expected road closures, the following routes of travel are recommended into Columbus: (from the North) Interstate 65 to the 76 mile marker (US 31 exit) or (from the South/East) US 31 to State Road 46 .

Local law enforcement is contacting residents in neighborhoods that are expected to be impacted by the anticipated flood event. The Southern Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at Donner Center (739 22nd Street) in Columbus at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night should residents need housing assistance. Columbus Animal Care Services will also be set up at this location to provide assistance should it be needed.

Persons in the area of the anticipated flood event should make preparations at this time to evacuate their home in the event of rising floodwater. Residents are reminded to avoid traveling across flooded areas and roadways.

[source: Bartholomew County Emergency Management Agency]