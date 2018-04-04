× Colts add to defense by signing Eagles’ linebacker Najee Goode

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have bolstered their defense by adding one of the newest Super Bowl champions, Najee Goode.

Goode, an unrestricted free agent from the Eagles, has played in 64 career games and recorded two tackles during Philly’s 41-33 win over New England.

Goode started three games for Philadelphia in 2017 and registered 19 tackles, 3 of them for a loss.

The Cleveland product was drafted in 2012 as a fifth-round draft pick out of West Virginia.

It is unknown if he will be able to fight for time as a starting linebacker this year, but Goode brings Super Bowl experience and will be reunited with head coach Frank Reich.