A wet Spring for central Indiana

So far this has been a wet Spring. We are in a wet weather pattern and our frequent rain and snow events will continue for the next seven days.

Our seasonal precipitation than is more than two times more than normal. This has led to area rivers and streams being near to above their banks and flash flooding will continue through the weekend.

The extra moisture has also led us to a cooler start to the warm weather season. For next seven days expect highs to remain below average.

We set an April rainfall record on Tuesday.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday.

Highs will be in the 40s for Opening Day.

Snow showers re likely Saturday morning.

More snow will develop late Sunday.

Snow is likely early next week.