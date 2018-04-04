500 Festival announces headline entertainment for Parade and Snakepit Ball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 500 Festival announced that Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer, Miri Ben-Ari, and entertainment technology dance group, iLuminate, will perform live at the 2018 IPL 500 Festival Parade and KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball.

Both events will take place on Saturday, May 26.

The opening of the IPL 500 Festival Parade will include a performance from Miri Ben-Ari and iLuminate will lead group of dancers, led by the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders.

It will be performed in the VIP Zone, located on Pennsylvania Street, between Michigan Street and Vermont Street in downtown Indianapolis. Later that day, both groups will take to the stage, headlining the KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball.

Miri Ben-Ari is a Grammy Award-Winning violinist and producer.

She has collaborated with other Grammy award-winning artists such as Kanye West, Jay Z, Wyclef Jean, Alicia Keys, Wynton Marsalis, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Akon, Patti Labelle, Brandy, Donna Summer, Janet Jackson, John Legend, Aventura, and Armin Van Buuren.

iLuminate is an entertainment technology dance group who perform in the dark. They’ve performed alongside Grammy-winning artists like Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, and more.