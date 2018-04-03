Weather likely a factor in Greenwood house fire, officials say

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Firefighters in Greenwood battled a storm-related fire Tuesday morning.

According to the White River Township Fire Department, crews were called to the 1200 block of Colinbrook Circle just before 9 a.m. where they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a home’s roof.

The homeowner retrieved his pet and escaped without injury. Officials said the man reported hearing a loud sound and saw flickering lights just before the fire started. Crews had it under control by about 9:40 a.m.

Officials said the home sustained significant damage, and the cause is believed to be weather-related. The Greenwood Fire Department provided assistance at the scene.