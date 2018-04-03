Severe weather possible Tuesday after morning storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front pushed our first round of storms in Tuesday morning. As the Low center nears our state, wind will really pick up. Even outside of thunderstorms we could get winds gusts up to 40 mph.

A much warmer air mass is now pouring in, pumping up our temperatures. We will easily climb into the 60s Tuesday afternoon.



As we head toward Tuesday evening, winds will be picking up and eventually shift toward the west after that front makes it through. That'll produce a sharp cooldown for Wednesday.

Ahead of the cold front, I'm expecting strong to severe storms. Everyone in central Indiana needs to stay weather aware today. All of our viewing area is included in at least a Slight Risk for severe storms and the city and south are in Enhanced.

Heavy rain is expected out of these storms. With our already saturated ground, flash flooding is a concern. Additional localized flooding is possible so we need to be prepared for potentially 2-3" of additional rain. Lower totals expected north with higher south.

All hazards are on the table for this evening's wave of storms. Flooding and strong, straight line winds are my main concern. Hail and tornadoes are also possible.

