Police pursuit ends in crash on city’s east side, leaving 4 injured

Posted 9:57 pm, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:07PM, April 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police pursuit ended with a crash on the city’s east side Tuesday night.

Police at the scene near Brookville Road and Arlington said four people were injured in the crash.

According to police, the pursuit began at about 7:15 p.m. when officers attempted to stop an Oldsmobile for unsafe lane movement and exceeding the speed limit near Post Road, between 10th and 16th.

The driver reportedly failed to stop and led officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a BMW.

Two people inside the Oldsmobile and two people traveling in the BMW were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

