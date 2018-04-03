Police pursuit ends in crash on city’s east side, leaving 1 dead and 5 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police pursuit ended with a fatal crash near the intersection of Brookville Road and Arlington on the city’s east side Tuesday night.

Police say one person died and five others were injured in the crash.

According to police, the pursuit began at about 7:15 p.m. when officers attempted to stop an Oldsmobile sedan for unsafe lane movement and exceeding the speed limit near Post Road, between 10th and 16th.

The driver, 37-year-old Mark Padgett, reportedly failed to stop and led officers on a four minute chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a BMW. Police say the Oldsmobile continued and struck a GMC pickup truck, and then caught on fire.

Two of the four people inside the pickup truck suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment. The driver and the passenger in the BMW were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Padgett was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with broken bones in his right leg. The front seat passenger in the Oldsmobile was extracted and transported to Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

During the investigation of the crash, police say Padgett was found to have an outstanding theft warrant.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.