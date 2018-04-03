PHOTOS | Heavy rainfall, flooding leave mark on central Indiana

The rain started early Tuesday morning and continued throughout the morning around central Indiana.

Indiana State Police closed I-65 south of Indianapolis because of high water. Several viewers said streets were flooded in their neighborhoods, and police cautioned drivers to heed “high water” signs posted on flooded roads.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're not done with severe weather either. Another round is set to arrive this afternoon and evening. You can keep up with updates on our live blog.

Check out our gallery of viewer-submitted photos above.

You can send us your pictures using the form below. Please make sure to include your name and location!