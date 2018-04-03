Click here for delays and closings

LIVE BLOG | Central Indiana no longer under Tornado Watch with threat of storms diminishing

Posted 5:00 am, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:23PM, April 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Weather Service canceled the Tornado Watch for all central Indiana counties at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The threat for storms will diminish through the night and temperatures are expected to drop dramatically.

Heavy rains and storms caused problems for many Hoosier drivers throughout the day. Drivers also experienced problems at I-465 and I-65 between Southport Road and County Line Road, where high water led to lane closures.

Several Tornado Warnings were issued in the area, but minimal damage was reported as a result.

Follow updates with our live blog below.

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 201810:26 pm

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 201810:26 pm

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 201810:10 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20189:52 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20189:40 pm

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 20189:26 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20189:22 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20189:14 pm

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 20188:36 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20188:36 pm

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 20188:30 pm

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Marion and Hancock
counties until 9 p.m. 

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 20188:29 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20188:22 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20188:18 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20188:18 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20187:47 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20187:40 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20187:28 pm

The National Weather Service has canceled the Tornado Warning for Boone and Montgomery counties.

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20187:17 pm

TORNADO WARNING in effect in Boone, Montgomery counties until 7:45 p.m

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20187:11 pm

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 20187:04 pm

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 20186:53 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20186:46 pm

National Weather Service: “At 6:41 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles southeast of
Williamsport, or 17 miles northwest of Crawfordsville, moving
northeast at 55 mph.” Take shelter if in that area.

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20186:44 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20186:34 pm

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer April 3, 20186:30 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20186:09 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20185:37 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20185:28 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20185:16 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20185:15 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20185:13 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20184:56 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20184:35 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20184:19 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20183:54 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20183:36 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20183:06 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20183:05 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20182:47 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20182:44 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20182:37 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20182:20 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20182:12 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20182:07 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20182:04 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20182:03 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20181:55 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20181:49 pm

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist April 3, 20181:46 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20181:35 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20181:19 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 20181:16 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201812:34 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201812:34 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201812:32 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201812:02 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201812:02 pm

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:58 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:56 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:54 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:49 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:49 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201811:43 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:41 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:34 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:33 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:26 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:17 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:16 am

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 3, 201811:08 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201811:05 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201811:02 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201811:01 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201810:49 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201810:41 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201810:10 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201810:05 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 201810:01 am

From IMPD: 

Avoid high water areas. 

Don’t clog the 911 call center with calls relating to flooding.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated. 

Vehicles are especially susceptible to water damage when driven through high water at high rates of speed. 

Slow down when operating your vehicles in adverse conditions.

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:57 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:53 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:51 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:31 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:20 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:19 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:16 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:15 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:14 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:10 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:09 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20189:01 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:59 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:59 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:52 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:51 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:48 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:43 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:40 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:39 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:33 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:21 am

Kylee Wierks April 3, 20188:16 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:08 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20188:07 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:58 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:57 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:53 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:52 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:47 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:44 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:32 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:29 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:16 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:14 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20187:01 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:57 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:56 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:56 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:51 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:51 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:40 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:34 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:28 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:28 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:20 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:18 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:09 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:08 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:08 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:06 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:55 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:54 am

We checked with several central Indiana counties to see what they’re dealing with this morning: 

Bartholomew County: No significant problems

Boone County: No significant issues so far

Hamilton County: No high water problems reported

Johnson County: High water at County Line Road at I-65; localized flooding in parts of Whiteland

Monroe County: No significant problems

Morgan County: Localized flooding in low-lying areas, including State Road 144 and Centenary Road

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:50 am

The crash on I-69 near mile marker 212 in Noblesville involves a semi truck. Southbound I-69 is closed. Some traffic is beginning to move in the area.

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:49 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:47 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:46 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:45 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:45 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:45 am

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:45 am

