LIVE BLOG | Central Indiana no longer under Tornado Watch with threat of storms diminishing
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Weather Service canceled the Tornado Watch for all central Indiana counties at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The threat for storms will diminish through the night and temperatures are expected to drop dramatically.
Heavy rains and storms caused problems for many Hoosier drivers throughout the day. Drivers also experienced problems at I-465 and I-65 between Southport Road and County Line Road, where high water led to lane closures.
Several Tornado Warnings were issued in the area, but minimal damage was reported as a result.
#UPDATE: Central Indiana no longer under Tornado Watch with threat of storms diminishing https://t.co/wb0xJyOfWB pic.twitter.com/Z6D4D5AgMW
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 4, 2018
Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of central Indiana. #CueThePig #INwx pic.twitter.com/6eDSCXQf1M
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 4, 2018
Most of Indiana is taken out of the Tornado Watch. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/ZrN3bjNUYt
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 4, 2018
Our severe weather threat is fading away as the rain winds down. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/PKnTqpb1Oc
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 4, 2018
#UPDATE: Much of central Indiana is no longer under a Tornado Watch, including Marion County. https://t.co/wb0xJyOfWB pic.twitter.com/c8aaBcLLjR
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 4, 2018
During an average April Indianapolis receives 3.81" rain. We've had 3.87" so far today. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/7yyio7BMgO
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 4, 2018
Indianapolis is no longer under a Tornado Watch. The watch continues east of US. 31. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/HolRgy91ZF
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 4, 2018
Just had a 56 mph gust at the airport. Get ready #Indy! #INwx
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 4, 2018
Severe T-storm Warning for Marion and Hancock counties until 9pm. Storm is moving northeast at 60 mph and is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/Fvx0WYiPIc
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 4, 2018
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Marion and Hancock
counties until 9 p.m.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock and Marion County in IN until 9:00pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 4, 2018
No Severe T-storm Warnings re in effect at this time. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/7OKfLnao5n
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 4, 2018
Here's the timeline for tonight. . @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/bxXfQmzLz1
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 4, 2018
The Tornado Watch for central Indiana has been extended through 1am Wednesday. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/MaRmBcl413
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 4, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene and Owen County in IN until 8:15pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
UPDATE: Several Indiana counties to remain under Tornado Watch through 1 a.m. Wednesday https://t.co/wb0xJyOfWB pic.twitter.com/zsCYjAgSui
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
The National Weather Service has canceled the Tornado Warning for Boone and Montgomery counties.
TORNADO WARNING in effect in Boone, Montgomery counties until 7:45 p.m
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Warning for Boone and Montgomery County in IN until 7:45pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
Tornado Warning continues for Lafayette IN, West Lafayette IN, Shadeland IN until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/K9EwnyJyGI
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 3, 2018
TORNADO WARNING now in effect in Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren counties until 7:15 p.m.
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
National Weather Service: “At 6:41 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles southeast of
Williamsport, or 17 miles northwest of Crawfordsville, moving
northeast at 55 mph.” Take shelter if in that area.
.@ChrisWrightWx is live with an update now on the Tornado Warning for several counties until 7 p.m.: https://t.co/MR26rfFnKL
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
Tornado Warning from Perrysville to Wingate and Coal Creek. If you're in RED take shelter now. #INWX @CBS4Indy @ChrisWrightWx Tornado and hail possible. pic.twitter.com/s4gvDd91v5
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) April 3, 2018
TORNADO WARNING in effect in Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Fountain, and Vermillion counties until 7 p.m.
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
Here's another look at Live Guardian Radar. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/ix52kDJi0S
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 3, 2018
Flooding surrounding homes right down the street from Buck Creek Winery, just north of I-74 past the Acton Road exit. Daughter of a resident says this unfortunately happens frequently in this area. #INwx #INroads pic.twitter.com/a8HSQOftoB
— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 3, 2018
Next round of storms firing up over Missouri & Illinois. We're tracking these on @CBS4Indy #INWX @ChrisWrightWx pic.twitter.com/2nAUnCFEbw
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) April 3, 2018
Shelby County has had at least one water rescue today. A woman had to be taken by raft from her home after flood waters surrounded her house. pic.twitter.com/WuqDBZWeNr
— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) April 3, 2018
Checking out the weather in Muncie. This is at N Elgin St. Drivers keep passing the barricades- heed the warning turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/vY1ZpeM7Y8
— Haley Bull (@HaleyBullNews) April 3, 2018
The cold front is still well to our west. The line of storms crossing Illinois is moving our way and they will grow stronger as they approach. The Tornado Watch continues through 8pm. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/LCo5P2MqvP
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 3, 2018
Most of the rain has moved out of the state but a new line of storms has formed to our west.They will arrive between 7 and 8 pm. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/2IxNb4E70z
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 3, 2018
Video from Liberty, IN shows part of East Kitchel Road being washed away around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (video courtesy of Zach Wildman) https://t.co/wb0xJyOfWB #inwx pic.twitter.com/jde598vNWj
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
A school bus had to be pulled out of high water near 38th and Massachusetts. Police say kids were on board but everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/Zzq4Hj5usE
— Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) April 3, 2018
All northbound and southbound lanes on I-65 from County Line Road to Southport Road in Marion County are now open. pic.twitter.com/wCHgtWO94S
— INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) April 3, 2018
DPW says drivers should avoid these areas during commute home due to high water https://t.co/wb0xJyOfWB#inwx pic.twitter.com/5FDq09BtGN
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
Some of the streams and creeks @FishersIN are beginning to spill out of their banks. Please be aware as you drive near these waterways and be prepared to #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/iJB5ms5uRz
— Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) April 3, 2018
Another man who lives off Upper Patton Park Rd. sent me these pics of water INSIDE his house due to overflowing creek #flooding pic.twitter.com/XVr1KUYGIh
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
This was the scene just off Upper Patton Park Road just a couple hours ago. It’s starting to rain again. Board president says he’s not calling for evacuations at this point. pic.twitter.com/Wcl3PChc7Y
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
A driver on I-65 near E Edgewood Ave lost control when water carried his car to the guardrail. The left 2 lanes of SB I-65 remain closed near I-465 due to high water. https://t.co/wb0xJyOfWB pic.twitter.com/qAQkjjFUpY
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
Here's a look at Live Guardian Radar.@CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/4w8LMTnWlP
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brown, Greene, Monroe, Morgan and Owen County in IN until 2:45pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock County in IN until 2:45pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
Parks, streets, and side roads in Shelbyville underwater. More rain on the way! pic.twitter.com/c50Zrbc4sJ
— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) April 3, 2018
Sandbags Available 1:30-6:00PM Today at Hamilton County Hazardous Waste, 1717 N. Pleasant St, Noblesville. https://t.co/Erd4gXCenb
— Hamilton Co. Sheriff (@HCSOIndiana) April 3, 2018
Warrick: The storms are rolling in. Looking north from SR62 near Chandler. Please monitor your local weather. Storms may be severe. Be prepared! pic.twitter.com/MjF7CI0Fsd
— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene County in IN until 2:15pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the southern half of Indiana effective through 8pm. @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/ZTOC6ST4sD
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Rush, Shelby and Tipton County in IN until 8:00pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
Main threat this afternoon and evening will be damaging wind. Also closely watching threat for tornadoes. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery, Parke, Putnam and Vigo County in IN until 1:00pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
JUST IN: The Storm Prection Center has included a large portion of central Indiana in a MODERATE RiSK for severe storms this PM. #INwx pic.twitter.com/ZtezF1cgvJ
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
Currently, #Noblesville has closed the following roads due to high water:
* Olio Road between 156th and 146th
* 186th Street between SR37 and Promise Road pic.twitter.com/AR0q37T65j
— City Of Noblesville (@NoblesvilleIN) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break causes southbound lanes of Emerson Avenue between 19th St. and 21st St. to close through at least 3 p.m.
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
Severe thunderstorm warning includes Avon, Indianapolis, and Buck Creek. #INWX @CBS4Indy 1" size hail and 60mph wind gusts possible. pic.twitter.com/iiTWI7UZVN
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) April 3, 2018
Small pea sized hail on Indy’s north side.
It was dry one minute and hailing the next. Be careful today.
Be weather aware. pic.twitter.com/m9waOVTeP3
— Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) April 3, 2018
Dozens of people stopping by Morgan County EMA to fill sandbags to prevent their homes from flooding. AGAIN when the second round of rain passes through. pic.twitter.com/YWXKBsMp0c
— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Montgomery, Parke, and Putnam County in IN until 2:45pm EDT Tuesday. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Madison and Marion County in IN until 3:45pm EDT Tuesday. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby County in IN until 4:30pm EDT Tuesday. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
This Martinsville man says this is usually his front yard. Now, it’s underwater. #flooding pic.twitter.com/9KcoPSjZYo
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Marion County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/kEkpgOVy32
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam County in IN until 12:15pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
County Line Rd still closed between Madison Avenue and I-65. @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/M29q8GeCSz
— Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) April 3, 2018
No easy drive around Greenwood, Johnson county today. This is along Stop 11 Road. @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/TqnFXH9zgA
— Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) April 3, 2018
Heavy rain lifting north. Areas south getting a much needed (although temporary) break. #INWX @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/xN6AVSosTn
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) April 3, 2018
Up over 3" now as we flirt with meeting the daily April rainfall record. Should be no problem. #INWX @CBS4Indy #Flooding pic.twitter.com/LVcRq4hz2d
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) April 3, 2018
Buck Creek at Southport & McFarland pic.twitter.com/7cs4M3Jmjs
— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 3, 2018
Flooding in Martinsville pic.twitter.com/I35fHB5mCr
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
Moisture surging north. DPs were in the 30s overnight but are now rocketing up. Should see these get all the way into the 60s ahead of this evening's storms. #INWX @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/yMNoH2tg5u
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) April 3, 2018
BCSO Traffic Alert: Southbound I-65 at the 138 MM Semi Accident. All sb lanes closed. Avoid area for next 60 mins
— Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) April 3, 2018
UPDATE: Johnson County sheriff says 911 service restored after this morning's outage https://t.co/qvUWCE67u3
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
Officers are still blocking the ramp into I-65 N from Southport Rd. They say parts of the interstate are still shut down because of the flooding. Police say crews have been called to try to pump water out of the roadway. pic.twitter.com/dyxTJnvcL2
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
From IMPD:
Avoid high water areas.
Don’t clog the 911 call center with calls relating to flooding.
The Emergency Operations Center has been activated.
Vehicles are especially susceptible to water damage when driven through high water at high rates of speed.
Slow down when operating your vehicles in adverse conditions.
Current conditions on I-65 SB on Indy’s northwest side pic.twitter.com/dEgzx8ojax
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
IPL says more than 10,000 customers without power right now https://t.co/wb0xJywEy1 pic.twitter.com/n1M1iTzFoz
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
#OutageUpdate: 10,103 customers now impacted by morning storms. Please report outages or downed lines at https://t.co/GYH512JsVy or call 317.261.8111. https://t.co/ezE4wT1bN6
— IPL Power (@IPLPower) April 3, 2018
#KeepItSafeIndy Rush Hour Report – #IFD dispatch says from 6-9 AM 68 calls including:
High Water investigations at-
Sherman & McFarland
Bluff & Sumner
8400 Railroad Rd
Stop 11 & Emerson
1 Lightning Strike Fire 🔥
7900 States Bend Dr
4 PI’s No injury
1 Power Line Down pic.twitter.com/RmPPSLpnRL
— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 3, 2018
A look at flooding near Edgewood and Keystone on the south side of #Indy pic.twitter.com/J5WIVtqM65
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
#Indianapolis is officially up to 2.44” as of 9am. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
With a fast response and quick knock, crews on scene have marked this fire out. Crews will remain for salvage and overhaul. Thanks to @WestfieldFire for the assistance.
— Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) April 3, 2018
Putnamville Troopers working many property damage crashes & slide offs along I-70…Use caution..#slowdown…#hydroplaning
— Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) April 3, 2018
Here's a look at a flooded softball field off Main Street and Averitt Road in Greenwood pic.twitter.com/MKbVwJUU2q
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
Continue to think severe weather risk shifts to damaging wind and potential for a few tornadoes later this afternoon & this evening. #INwx pic.twitter.com/8OTZy9v8os
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
Heavy rain this morning is causing flash flooding in parts of central Indiana. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown! #INwx pic.twitter.com/up4QzuZ901
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
Heavy rain pushing through this morning and we have Flash Flood Warnings from Terre Haute to Indy toward Brookville. Turn Around, Don't Drown! #INWX @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/OSafrDW6LY
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) April 3, 2018
***CFD DISPATCH*** Engines 346, 341, 345, 382 Ladders 341, 382 Medic 346 Chief 304, house fire from lightning strike, 13646 Thistlewood Dr W.
— Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: First, the massive pothole on NB I-465 near 71st St, now MORE issues on our northwest side. 1 crash on NB I-465 near 86th St, and another one on WB I-865 near I-465 @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic #4YourMorning pic.twitter.com/6lag0cfNwT
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
Weather is going to be an issue today. Hendricks County is under a flash flood warning until 1230pm and there is potential for more severe weather this afternoon. Stay focused today on the weather and be prepared.
*pictures are from previous flooding events*
— Plainfield Fire (@PlainfieldFire1) April 3, 2018
If anyone needs to fill sand bags we have a large supply at the city maintenance garage on 847 Hamilton Avenue (old street department). pic.twitter.com/WGawqEitTM
— City of Franklin, IN (@FranklinIND) April 3, 2018
ALREADY broke the daily record for most rainfall! That brings down the record that has stood since 1892. #INWX @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/UEqNQbLAQG
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) April 3, 2018
NEW RECORD: #Indianapolis is officially up to 1.97” of rain for the day as of 8am. Breaks old record for the day – 1.92” in 1892. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby counties until 12:30 p.m.; another warning for Parke and Putnam counties through 11:45 a.m.
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby County in IN until 12:30pm EDT Tuesday. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
Flood waters are rising quickly around Bargersville in Johnson County as the area continues to get hammered by heavy rain. #INwx pic.twitter.com/88rmq9KCl5
— Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) April 3, 2018
Another look at flooding on I-65, near E Edgewood Ave. The driver of this car says he’s okay, but lost control when water carried his car to the guardrail. All lanes on 65 N closed – INDOT is using plow trucks to push water off. 65 S open, but 2 lanes around the car are closed. pic.twitter.com/3FbrYx1UJp
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
INDOT map shows road closures across central Indiana due to flash flood warnings, high water https://t.co/wb0xJyOfWB pic.twitter.com/KKmsnXozjC
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) April 3, 2018
Here's a look at Emerson Avenue and Stop 11 Road on the south side. @BRemeika says a car went off the road and got swallowed up pic.twitter.com/WshvcGyYfy
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on 86th St at Michigan Rd @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
Good morning. Streets are flooded in many parts of the city and that is impacting traffic. Please take your time and do not attempt to drive your cars into high water! #BeSafeIndy
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 3, 2018
Things are definitely looking rough around central Indiana thanks to rain this morning! Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for some counties https://t.co/gieIusvzWc pic.twitter.com/zJdtbynCU9
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
A lot of rain moved in overnight and is still coming down in #Indy. Serious flood warnings and flooding on roadways. Seek alternate routes if the road is flooded. We want you to get to work safely! Officers and fire rescue are still out to help! #INwx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/1aQMsSpD9f
— Officer Jim Gillespie (@JimThePIO) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flooding reported on Stop 11 Rd near McFarland Rd on our southside @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: At LEAST 8 cars pulled over with flat tires on NB I-465 just past entry ramp from 71st St. Looks like we have another BIG pothole problem on our #NorthWest side @CBS4Indy@Indy_Traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Indiana State Police have closed the off-ramp from Greenwood Main Street to northbound I-65 due to high water on the interstate
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on County Line Rd at Emerson Ave @CBS4Indy @indy_traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Problems with high water continue on south side/Greenwood; flooding reported on I-65 between Greenwood Main Street and County Line Road
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Bartholomew, Decatur and Shelby counties until 10:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/oEdMdhlDqg
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Bartholomew, Decatur, and Shelby County in IN until 10:15am EDT Tuesday. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Johnson and Morgan County in IN until 10:00am EDT Tuesday. #inwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Madison Ave at Stop 10 Rd #SouthSide @CBS4Indy @indy_traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed (both directions) due to crash AND fallen power lines on Bluff Rd between Sumner Ave and Troy Ave @CBS4Indy @indy_traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Still dealing with problems on I-65 south of I-465 on #Indy's south side; high water is the main concern pic.twitter.com/sTpezmBxGv
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on West St at Washington St #downtown @CBS4Indy @indy_traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on 56th St at Lafayette Rd on the northwest side @CBS4Indy @indy_traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
INDOT crews say they’re trying to push flood water into the drainage system on I-65 because the rain is coming down so fast. The driver of this car says he lost control of the wheel when water carried his car over to that guardrail on 65 S near E Edgewood Ave. pic.twitter.com/9mflRqbpXg
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-65 near County Line Road as high water continues to be a problem this morning pic.twitter.com/LESCJtXk2e
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
I-69 SB is now back open. Please use caution as traffic will be backed up until the backup subsides. With the heavy rain, please take extra time getting to your destination this morning.
— Noblesville Police (@NoblesvillePD) April 3, 2018
‼️High water is SERIOUS business, folks! Even "a little" water can ruin your morning and ultimately endanger your life. Just turn around & take an alternate route!
Being a few minutes late is a small price to pay to ensure your safety! 🚨#4YourMorning @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic pic.twitter.com/PDR2tNsLXB
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
I talked to the driver of this car – he’s okay. He says he was driving on 65 S when all of a sudden, the water started carrying his car over to the guardrail & he couldn’t control his steering wheel anymore. 2 lanes of 65 S are closed & all lanes on 65 N are closed. pic.twitter.com/iE0ykoOy1l
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right lane closed past mile marker 213 on I-69 southbound near Noblesville after crash. A semi is being moved and traffic is getting by pic.twitter.com/7LLCFTPyfZ
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
Look how high this water is on NB I-65! NB I-65 remains CLOSED starting at County Line Rd. Continue using northbound US-31 as your alternate route. #4YourMorning @CBS4Indy https://t.co/ObO55rhQKf
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on #SouthSide on Bluff Rd at Sumner Ave @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on #EastSide on 21st St at Shadeland Ave @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
#TRAFFICALERT: STATE POLICE SHUTTING DOWN I65 NB & SB FROM COUNTY LINE RD TO SOUTHPORT DUE TO FLOODING. @ISPIndianapolis
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 3, 2018
A driver got stuck in this water on 65 S near E Edgewood Ave. Crews are blocking off some of the southbound lanes that are covered in water — meanwhile, all lanes on 65 N are shut down in this area right now. pic.twitter.com/7zJpw4FKGy
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
We checked with several central Indiana counties to see what they’re dealing with this morning:
Bartholomew County: No significant problems
Boone County: No significant issues so far
Hamilton County: No high water problems reported
Johnson County: High water at County Line Road at I-65; localized flooding in parts of Whiteland
Monroe County: No significant problems
Morgan County: Localized flooding in low-lying areas, including State Road 144 and Centenary Road
The crash on I-69 near mile marker 212 in Noblesville involves a semi truck. Southbound I-69 is closed. Some traffic is beginning to move in the area.
Here's a look at the INDOT incident map for the #Indy area. Problems reported in Noblesville, through downtown and on the south side pic.twitter.com/V8hqfmAafn
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
***UPDATE***
We have two lanes opened up on southbound I69 to get traffic through. It is still running slowly as the rest of the scene is cleaned up.
— Noblesville Police (@NoblesvillePD) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-69 is CLOSED at SR 13 between #Pendleton and #Noblesville due to crash. If you're north of I-69, I'd suggest making your way east to SR 37 to access SB I-69. If you're south of I-69, head down to Pendleton Pike as your alternate route. @CBS4Indy #4YourMorning pic.twitter.com/Hxn3KR5OMT
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
Here's a look at I-65 on the south side, where high water is causing problems for drivers this morning. Part of interstate closed at Southport Road and County Line Road pic.twitter.com/AFl6i81rXa
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
‼️Breaking news: Lanes *closed on I-65 near Southport road. A car is disabled by high water on the road. #4YourMorning pic.twitter.com/3gAqo7maaO
— Frank Mickens (@frank_mickens) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-65 is CLOSED from County Line Rd to Southport Rd due to flooding. NB traffic being diverted off I-65 at County Line Rd. Take US-31 as your alternate route north to I-465. @cbs4indy @indy_traffic #4YourMorning pic.twitter.com/WUmpXg4FNS
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Indiana State Police say there's "significant" ponding on I-65 northbound and southbound near the Southport Road exit after heavy rains; some cars disabled pic.twitter.com/fLU3dRgdxd
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
