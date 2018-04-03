IMPD releases video of suspect in murder on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police released video Tuesday of a suspect wanted in connection with a murder.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of East 34th Street, east of North Tacoma Avenue, just after 11 a.m. Friday. A man identified as Tristan Twilley, 44, died in the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but IMPD released surveillance video from a business in an attempt to identify a suspect.

Detectives need help identifying #suspect in #murder of Tristan Twilley (44), on 3/30, 2500 blk E 34th St. Video makes clothing look green, but suspect was wearing all black. Suspect may live in area where shooting occurred. Call @cicrimestoppers or Homicide @ 317.327.3753 w/info pic.twitter.com/rmEVKmlvBY — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 3, 2018

Twilley was remembered Sunday with a balloon release. Family members said he was known in the community for organizing large Easter egg hunts each year.

“He was well known throughout the community. He loved doing things for the kids. Easter egg hunt was one of many things that he did. He did that annually, just to give back to the kids, give back to the community of less fortunate families, things like that and just bringing the community together,” said the victim’s brother, Robert Twilley.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-3753.