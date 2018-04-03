× Hoosiers work out for NFL scouts at Pro Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One final chance to impress a large contingent of scouts, as Indiana hosted Pro Day in Bloomington.

Eleven former Hoosiers worked out with the NFL on their minds.

“I got to pick the routes I wanted to run,” said wide receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr, “and hopefully showcase a lot more than I put on film as well.”

“They want to see everything that they don’t think you can do,” added quarterback Richard Lagow, “so you want to show them all that, then hit home runs on what they know you’re already good at.”

“Young men can come here and be developed, and that’s the key,” continued head coach Tom Allen. “Kids want (to play in the NFL). I understand that. It’s an awesome goal to have. When you’re a kid, you kind of dream of that, and these guys are living that out.”

“I came in with all these guys and we all had the same mindset,” said linebacker Tegray Scales. “We wanted to change this program. With more recognition for the program comes more recognition for us as well. It’s nice to see everyone continue to chase their dreams.”

The work’s not done yet, as players will have individual workouts with various teams over the coming weeks before the NFL draft begins April 26.