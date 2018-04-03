LIVE BLOG | Storms lead to traffic trouble around Indianapolis area

Posted 5:00 am, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 06:11AM, April 3, 2018

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Heavy rains and storms are causing problems for Hoosier drivers.

Indiana State Police reported “significant ponding” on I-65 northbound and southbound near the Southport Road exit.

Several cars were disabled while going through the water, and emergency personnel had to rescue at least one driver.

According to IMPD, Indiana State Police have closed I-65 northbound and southbound between Southport Road and County Line Road.

Follow updates with our live blog below.

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:28 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:28 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:20 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:18 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:09 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:08 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:08 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20186:06 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:55 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:54 am

We checked with several central Indiana counties to see what they’re dealing with this morning: 

Bartholomew County: No significant problems

Boone County: No significant issues so far

Hamilton County: No high water problems reported

Johnson County: High water at County Line Road at I-65; localized flooding in parts of Whiteland

Monroe County: No significant problems

Morgan County: Localized flooding in low-lying areas, including State Road 144 and Centenary Road

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:50 am

The crash on I-69 near mile marker 212 in Noblesville involves a semi truck. Southbound I-69 is closed. Some traffic is beginning to move in the area.

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:49 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:47 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:46 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:45 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:45 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:45 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer April 3, 20185:45 am

Like