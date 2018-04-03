LIVE BLOG | Storms lead to traffic trouble around Indianapolis area

Photo GalleryView Gallery (3 images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Heavy rains and storms are causing problems for Hoosier drivers.
Indiana State Police reported “significant ponding” on I-65 northbound and southbound near the Southport Road exit.
Several cars were disabled while going through the water, and emergency personnel had to rescue at least one driver.
According to IMPD, Indiana State Police have closed I-65 northbound and southbound between Southport Road and County Line Road.
‼️High water is SERIOUS business, folks! Even "a little" water can ruin your morning and ultimately endanger your life. Just turn around & take an alternate route!
Being a few minutes late is a small price to pay to ensure your safety! 🚨#4YourMorning @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic pic.twitter.com/PDR2tNsLXB
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
I talked to the driver of this car – he’s okay. He says he was driving on 65 S when all of a sudden, the water started carrying his car over to the guardrail & he couldn’t control his steering wheel anymore. 2 lanes of 65 S are closed & all lanes on 65 N are closed. pic.twitter.com/iE0ykoOy1l
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right lane closed past mile marker 213 on I-69 southbound near Noblesville after crash. A semi is being moved and traffic is getting by pic.twitter.com/7LLCFTPyfZ
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
Look how high this water is on NB I-65! NB I-65 remains CLOSED starting at County Line Rd. Continue using northbound US-31 as your alternate route. #4YourMorning @CBS4Indy https://t.co/ObO55rhQKf
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on #SouthSide on Bluff Rd at Sumner Ave @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on #EastSide on 21st St at Shadeland Ave @CBS4Indy @Indy_Traffic #4YourMorning
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
#TRAFFICALERT: STATE POLICE SHUTTING DOWN I65 NB & SB FROM COUNTY LINE RD TO SOUTHPORT DUE TO FLOODING. @ISPIndianapolis
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 3, 2018
A driver got stuck in this water on 65 S near E Edgewood Ave. Crews are blocking off some of the southbound lanes that are covered in water — meanwhile, all lanes on 65 N are shut down in this area right now. pic.twitter.com/7zJpw4FKGy
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
We checked with several central Indiana counties to see what they’re dealing with this morning:
Bartholomew County: No significant problems
Boone County: No significant issues so far
Hamilton County: No high water problems reported
Johnson County: High water at County Line Road at I-65; localized flooding in parts of Whiteland
Monroe County: No significant problems
Morgan County: Localized flooding in low-lying areas, including State Road 144 and Centenary Road
The crash on I-69 near mile marker 212 in Noblesville involves a semi truck. Southbound I-69 is closed. Some traffic is beginning to move in the area.
Here's a look at the INDOT incident map for the #Indy area. Problems reported in Noblesville, through downtown and on the south side pic.twitter.com/V8hqfmAafn
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
***UPDATE***
We have two lanes opened up on southbound I69 to get traffic through. It is still running slowly as the rest of the scene is cleaned up.
— Noblesville Police (@NoblesvillePD) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-69 is CLOSED at SR 13 between #Pendleton and #Noblesville due to crash. If you're north of I-69, I'd suggest making your way east to SR 37 to access SB I-69. If you're south of I-69, head down to Pendleton Pike as your alternate route. @CBS4Indy #4YourMorning pic.twitter.com/Hxn3KR5OMT
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
Here's a look at I-65 on the south side, where high water is causing problems for drivers this morning. Part of interstate closed at Southport Road and County Line Road pic.twitter.com/AFl6i81rXa
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
‼️Breaking news: Lanes *closed on I-65 near Southport road. A car is disabled by high water on the road. #4YourMorning pic.twitter.com/3gAqo7maaO
— Frank Mickens (@frank_mickens) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-65 is CLOSED from County Line Rd to Southport Rd due to flooding. NB traffic being diverted off I-65 at County Line Rd. Take US-31 as your alternate route north to I-465. @cbs4indy @indy_traffic #4YourMorning pic.twitter.com/WUmpXg4FNS
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Indiana State Police say there's "significant" ponding on I-65 northbound and southbound near the Southport Road exit after heavy rains; some cars disabled pic.twitter.com/fLU3dRgdxd
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
