LIVE BLOG | Storms lead to traffic trouble around Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Heavy rains and storms are causing problems for Hoosier drivers.

Indiana State Police reported “significant ponding” on I-65 northbound and southbound near the Southport Road exit.

Several cars were disabled while going through the water, and emergency personnel had to rescue at least one driver.

According to IMPD, Indiana State Police have closed I-65 northbound and southbound between Southport Road and County Line Road.

Follow updates with our live blog below.