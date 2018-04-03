Former NASCAR star Tony Stewart reaches settlement in wrongful death suit

LIVE BLOG: Updates on Tuesday’s severe weather across central Indiana

Posted 12:33 pm, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:36PM, April 3, 2018

Tony Stewart (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

UTICA, N.Y. — Nearly four years after Kevin Ward Jr. was struck and killed by Tony Stewart’s car, the family of the young driver has reached a settlement in its wrongful death lawsuit against the former NASCAR star.

According to a notice posted in federal court records on Monday, April 2, the court was notified of a settlement between the two parties, and a settlement hearing is scheduled for April 12 in Utica, New York. A trial had been scheduled to start on May 7, 2018.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Stewart’s car hit and killed 20-year-old Ward on August 9, 2014, at Canandaigua Motor Speedway. Ward, 20, had gotten out of his car to confront the three-time NASCAR champion during the race.

The family of Kevin Ward Jr. claims Tony Stewart gunned his engine and put his car into a skid  as the victim walked onto the track after the race was placed under caution.

Steward called it “100 percent an accident,” and a grand jury declined to indict him.

