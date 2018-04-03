Florida school shooting survivors want Ted Nugent to apologize after calling them ‘brainwashed’

LIVE BLOG: Updates on Tuesday’s severe weather across central Indiana

David Hogg and other students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walk out of school to honor the memories of 17 classmates and teachers that were killed during a mass shooting on March 14, 2018. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Rocker Ted Nugent says a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor who’s become an outspoken advocate for gun safety is “so brainwashed” he probably can’t be fixed.

Nugent says high school student David Hogg and his classmates are “not very educated” and “wouldn’t know an AR-15 from a pterodactyl.”

The longtime member of the National Rifle Association’s board of directors spoke Monday on the “Curtis and Cosby” show on New York’s WABC Radio, continuing a tirade against the students.

Parkland students say Nugent hasn’t seen “the tears” they’ve shed and want an apology.

Nugent defended Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who mocked Hogg online and lost advertisers. Nugent says Ingraham is “great.”

Ingraham later apologized.

Hogg says it’s “time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.”

Hogg and other student activists haven’t responded on Twitter to Nugent’s latest comments.

