INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A school bus ran into trouble when it drove into high water and got stuck.

The incident occurred near 6800 Massachusetts Avenue, between Arlington Avenue and 38th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

The school bus attempted to turn around in a parking lot when it became stuck. Twelve students were on board and ended up being transferred to another bus to get home.

The bus was taken back to the garage. No injuries were reported.