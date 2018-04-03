× A Tornado Watch is now in effect for parts of Central Indiana

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of Indiana effective through 8pm. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible today.

A line of strong storms will develop across western Indiana and move across the state this afternoon and evening.

2 to 4 inches of rain had already fallen and flash flooding has already started in many area across the state.

Now is the time to review your family’s severe weather safety plan.