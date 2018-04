ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman was seriously injured in a crash in Zionsville Monday evening.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at Ansley Dr. and US 421 at about 6:47 p.m.

There, officials found the victim was entrapped in a 2016 Ford Explorer that had overturned.

After freeing the woman, police say she was immediately transported to St. Vincent Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Boone County Fatal Accident Crash Team.