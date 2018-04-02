Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after Bloomington house fire

Posted 4:41 pm, April 2, 2018, by

File photo of a Bloomington Fire Department truck

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– A woman was injured Monday in a Bloomington house fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of East Hillside Drive around 1:30 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home .

Officials say a woman inside called 911 to report the fire and let crews know she was trapped. Firefighters were able to find her and carry her out of the home. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition before being transported to Eskenazi Health via Lifeline.

She was the only one in the home when the fire broke out.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s