× Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– A woman was injured Monday in a Bloomington house fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of East Hillside Drive around 1:30 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home .

Officials say a woman inside called 911 to report the fire and let crews know she was trapped. Firefighters were able to find her and carry her out of the home. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition before being transported to Eskenazi Health via Lifeline.

She was the only one in the home when the fire broke out.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.