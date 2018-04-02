Violent holiday weekend across Indianapolis includes 3 fatal shootings, deadly stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have their hands full after a violent weekend across the Indianapolis area.

Since Friday morning, police say there have been four deadly incidents over a three-day stretch in Indianapolis. Those included three fatal shootings and a deadly stabbing.

The violent stretch began Friday, when a 44-year-old man was shot on East 34th Street. He later died from his wounds, police said.

Another shooting was reported Friday afternoon. A man was pronounced dead after being found shot outside a car on East 35th Street.

On Saturday night, police investigated a stabbing in the 3700 block of La Fontaine Court. Two men were stabbed, and one of them died. Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection with that case.

On Easter Sunday, police were called to the 3500 block of North Hawthorne Lane, where a man died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The violent span in Indy didn’t include a fatal shooting Friday at 48th and Longworth, which falls under jurisdiction of the Lawrence Police Department and not IMPD. A man was shot while trying to buy a drone, police said.

And Indianapolis Metropolitan police continue to investigate the shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson, who died after gunshots were fired into a home early Thursday morning.

In the meantime, IMPD is changing up how it patrols the city in hopes of stemming the tide of violence. Officers will return to “beat policing” in which officers patrol smaller communities. The hope is that officers will build trust with residents.

“Hopefully they’ll feel like they have time to go into the barbershop or go into school and introduce themselves, rather than take a position so that they’re prepared to respond to the next run,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach.

There will be nearly 80 beats across the city. IMPD hopes to put additional officers on the streets in the coming months. Another recruit class is set to start in June, with another set for December.