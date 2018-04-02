× ‘Thank you for your business and support’: Toys R Us shuts down website

As liquidation sales continue at stores across the country, Toys “R” Us shut down its website over the weekend.

If you visit the website (or the one for Babies “R” Us), you’ll get the following popup message:

Thanks for visiting. We have shut down the website for any purchases but our brick and mortar stores are open and holding going out of business sales. You can keep up-to-date with the sale at http://toysrusclosingsale.com and liquidation-going-out-of-business-FAQs. We encourage you to stop by your local store and take full advantage of the deep discounts and deals available. Thank you for your business and support over the years. Sincerely, Toys R Us and Babies R Us teams.

The message directs customers to a couple different websites: one about the liquidation sales and another with answers to general questions about the closings and what’s happening with online orders.

The chain is not accepting any new orders on its website but pledged to fulfill any existing online orders. You can browse through the website and search for different toys, but trying to add them to your online shopping cart brings back the popup message.

Going-out-business sales began March 23 at all Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. All sales are final, and stock may be limited.