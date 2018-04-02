× Smoke from burning field debris causes fatal six vehicle crash in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – An Avon man was killed in a six-vehicle crash in White County after smoke from burning field debris reduced drivers’ visibility.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving six vehicle on US 24 near County Road 700 West just before 1 p.m. on March 23.

Investigators say a 2017 Ford Taurus operated by Carrie Bruce was traveling westbound on US 24 and a 1988 Ford Mustang operated by Steven Deal was traveling eastbound on the same highway when they collided.

The crash caused a chain reaction in which a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Jill Henady crashed into the Mustang; a 2004 GM Safari operated by Frank Ross crashed into the Cherokee; a semi-trailer crashed into the Safari; and a 2017 Chevy pickup truck operated by John Martin bumped into the semi.

The Safari caught fire and the semi continued off the side of the roadway.

Ross, the driver of the Safari, was pronounced dead at the scene by White County Deputy Coroner Tony Deibel. Police say he is from Avon.

The preliminary investigation indicates someone was burning field debris along US 24, and there was heavy smoke blowing across the roadway obstructing visibility. The traffic was affected by the smoke causing poor visibility.

The highway was closed several hours while the Indiana State Police Accident Reconstructionist investigated the crash scene.