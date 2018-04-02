× Shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall leaves person in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three women are in custody following a shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall on the city’s northwest side

Police were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Lafayette Rd. shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers say one of the women drove the 24-year-old male victim to Eskenazi Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

According to IMPD, the women were meeting the man in the parking lot of the mall for unknown reasons when he was shot.

The circumstances remain under investigation.

