New state law ensures Indiana schools may teach cursive writing

Posted 8:41 am, April 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:51AM, April 2, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new state law ensures Indiana schools may teach cursive writing if local officials wish to do so.

The provision was approved during the recently concluded state legislative session during which a proposal mandating the teaching of cursive failed again. The Northwest Indiana Times reports the new law codifies cursive writing, alongside religions of the world, as an optional subject for schools.

State education officials made cursive lessons optional in 2011. A state Education Department survey last year found about 20 percent of schools were teaching cursive even without a law explicitly authorizing it.

Republican Sen. Jean Leising of Oldenburg has pushed the past seven years to require cursive instruction. She says the new law is a minimal step forward in teaching what she calls an “important skill.”

