Near east side Family Dollar damaged after car crashes into storefront

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car crashed into a Family Dollar early Monday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, it happened just before 6 a.m. at the Family Dollar located at 3419 English Ave. on the near east side.

When Indianapolis firefighters and police arrived, the driver had already left the scene. Police confirmed that the car was stolen and said the crash may have been part of an attempted break-in.

Part of the store had already been boarded up due to a “previous incident,” investigators said.

The car has been towed away from the store, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.