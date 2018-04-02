NBA honors Oladipo as Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Posted 5:21 pm, April 2, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Oladipo averaged 26 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 3.7 steals as the Pacers went 3-0 on the road, beating Golden State, Sacramento, and the Los Angeles Clippers. In that final game in LA, Oladipo led the Blue and Gold with 30 points, 12 assists, and five steals. The former IU All-American leads the NBA in steals this season, averaging 2.3 per game.

The honor is Oladipo’s third Player of the Week win this season. He is the first Pacer to win the award three times in one year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s