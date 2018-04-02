× NBA honors Oladipo as Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Oladipo averaged 26 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 3.7 steals as the Pacers went 3-0 on the road, beating Golden State, Sacramento, and the Los Angeles Clippers. In that final game in LA, Oladipo led the Blue and Gold with 30 points, 12 assists, and five steals. The former IU All-American leads the NBA in steals this season, averaging 2.3 per game.

The honor is Oladipo’s third Player of the Week win this season. He is the first Pacer to win the award three times in one year.