Muncie man found drunk at post office allegedly spit on officer during arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man is facing several charges, including public intoxication and battery by bodily waste, after police say he was found drunk in a post office.

Police responded to the post office at 510 W. Memorial Dr. around 10:42 p.m. Sunday on a report of a subject drinking alcohol inside.

When officers arrived, they say they found 64-year-old Dale Tabor sitting underneath a table with empty bottles of vodka on the floor next to him. Police say there were also overturned trash cans and mail lying all over the floor.

Officers say Tabor refused to answer questions and kept yelling profanities when they attempted to speak with him. He also reported smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred.

When police attempted to place Tabor into custody, he “made a motion with his right arm as if he was attempting to punch (an officer), but another officer was able to hold his arm back,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers regained control of Tabor and he was placed in handcuffs, but not before knocking an officer’s body camera off, the affidavit says.

EMS arrived and Tabor was then loaded onto a cot to have his injuries treated. Police say he acted as if he was going to spit on EMS workers. After being told not spit on anyone, police say Tabor spit on one of the officers as he was being taken to an ambulance.

Tabor was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital, where police say he made sexually suggestive comments to nurses and tried to grab one of their genitals.

Tabor has now been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, and battery by bodily waste. He was also arrested on two warrants out of Muncie.

This wasn’t the Tabor’s first run-in with police. Last year, he also threatened to spit on an officer during another arrest and then graphically described how he intended to rape her, according to the Muncie Star Press.