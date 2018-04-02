Girl learning to drive runs into mobile home on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say someone learning to drive ended up driving into a mobile home Monday on the city’s southwest side.

The crash occurred at the Windsong Mobile Home Community, located on Wintersong Drive near West Troy Avenue and South Lynhurst Drive.

Officials say a girl learning how to drive accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after missing a turn. She did have a passenger in the vehicle with her.

A fire started after the crash and was quickly put out by crews.

Two people were inside the mobile home at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

