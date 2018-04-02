× Country star Dierks Bentley bringing ‘Mountain High Tour’ to Noblesville in July

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Country music star Dierks Bentley will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this summer.

His concert is set for Saturday, July 21. Special guests Brothers Osborne and Lanco will join him.

The concert is part of Bentley’s “Mountain High Tour 2018,” which includes stops in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Detroit and Kansas City.

Fan club presales for the concert start on Tuesday, April 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 6.