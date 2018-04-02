NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer Dierks Bentley performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images)
Country star Dierks Bentley bringing ‘Mountain High Tour’ to Noblesville in July
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer Dierks Bentley performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images)
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Country music star Dierks Bentley will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this summer.
His concert is set for Saturday, July 21. Special guests Brothers Osborne and Lanco will join him.
The concert is part of Bentley’s “Mountain High Tour 2018,” which includes stops in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Detroit and Kansas City.
Fan club presales for the concert start on Tuesday, April 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 6.