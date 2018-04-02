‘Condom snorting challenge’” Experts warn teens not to inhale condoms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A warning for parents about a dangerous trend – the “condom snorting challenge” is making a comeback.

Teenagers are recording themselves putting unwrapped condoms up their nostrils and inhaling them until the condom comes out of their mouth.

The challenge has reportedly been around for several years but has recently regained popularity.

Bruce Y. Lee is an associate professor of international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He wrote a column about the dangerous trend for Forbes magazine.

“Gee, what could go wrong when inhaling an object made of latex rubber and covered in lubricant and spermicide?” Lee wrote in Forbes.

Lee says the condom could easily get stuck in your nose and become a choking hazard if it blocks the airway.

Experts suggest talking to your kids about the harmful effects of snorting a condom.

YouTube is working to remove all challenge videos.

