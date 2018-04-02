× Central Indiana will have a risk for severe storms Tuesday

A warm front will move across the state can bring a wave of heavy rain in the morning. Large hail will be the main severe weather threat as the front moves through.

A cold front will approach in the afternoon and bring a line of stronger storms that will last through the evening. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

One to two inches of rain will fall as the weather system moves across the state and minor flash flooding will be likely in isolated areas.

Behind the cold front rain will change to snow showers Tuesday night through early Wednesday.

There will be a higher risk for severe storms south of I-70.