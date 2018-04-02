5 men killed in homicides around Indy over 3-day Easter weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five men are dead and two others are behind bars following a violent holiday weekend in Indianapolis.

Releasing balloons on Easter Sunday, friends and family of Tristan Twilley paid their respects to a man they say organized large egg hunts every year.

"He was well known throughout the community. He loved doing things for the kids. Easter egg hunt was one of many things that he did. He did that annually, just to give back to the kids, give back to the community of less fortunate families, things like that and just bringing the community together," said the victim's brother, Robert Twilley.

Police say Tristan Twilley was shot to death outside a business on 34th Street on Good Friday. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

"It was such a surprise and shock to the community, not only to our family but like I said to the community, and the kids that he had helped," said Twilley.

Around the same time Friday, 28-year-old Gregory Harris Jr. was shot to death on east 35th Street.

On Sunday, at a home on Hawthorne Lane, 37-year-old Juanti Jackson was found shot to death.

The three cases are not connected, but all three remain unsolved.

On the other hand, two other weekend cases have seen some closure. According to an affidavit, Christian Ortez admitted to stabbing a man to death on Saturday after they got into a fight.

In Lawrence, police say 41-year-old Brad Mckinney was shot to death while trying to sell a drone. Court records show police found the suspect, Richard Chambers, trying to run away from the scene.

For now, Twilley's family wishes all the violence in the city would come to an end.

"The city has seen a lot of gun violence actually," said Robert Twilley. "I just want people to recognize how this affects each and every one’s family."

As always, anyone with information on the unsolved murder cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.