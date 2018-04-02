2 planes collide at Marion airport, leaving 2 dead

Posted 6:32 pm, April 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:42PM, April 2, 2018

MARION, Ind. – Two people were killed when two planes collided at the Marion Municipal Airport Monday afternoon, according to the Grant County coroner.

Authorities were called to the scene near 5904 S. Western Ave. shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The coroner says the crash involved a smaller private plane that sustained fire damage and a larger jet that had its tail taken off.

Photo Gallery

There’s no word at this time if any others were injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is also unclear.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s