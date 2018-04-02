2 planes collide at Marion airport, leaving 2 dead

MARION, Ind. – Two people were killed when two planes collided at the Marion Municipal Airport Monday afternoon, according to the Grant County coroner.

Authorities were called to the scene near 5904 S. Western Ave. shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The coroner says the crash involved a smaller private plane that sustained fire damage and a larger jet that had its tail taken off.

There’s no word at this time if any others were injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is also unclear.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.