Lebanon man arrested after allegedly filming nude girl with camera attached to sunglasses

LEBANON, Ind. – A man in Lebanon was arrested on felony charges after reportedly admitting to police him filmed a young girl in the nude using a camera attached to his sunglasses.

58-year-old Jeffrey Proffitt was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted child exploitation and voyeurism.

Proffitt told the girl he knew he had messed up, saw his life flash before his eyes, figured his wife would leave him and he would go to jail, according to police.

When he became aware of an investigation, Proffitt asked to be interviewed my police and admitted to recording the girl using a camera attached to his sunglasses.

They said he removed the memory card from his sunglasses video recorder and tried to flush the memory card down a toilet.

No trial date is available at this time.