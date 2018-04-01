IN Focus: Young on President’s decision to replace VA secretary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON - In an interview recorded Friday afternoon, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) was asked about the many recent changes in the Trump administration.

In the video above, Young is asked about the President's decision to replace VA secretary David Shulkin with White House physician Dr. Ronny Johnson, whose confirmation may face some hurdles in the Senate.

CBS4 asked Young if he was likely to vote for Johnson's confirmation.

"We're going to do all we can to make sure he succeeds," said Sen. Young. "He is a medical doctor, so that's a large part of what the VA does. He is a military man, so he understand the needs of military men and women. Clearly, the President saw leadership capabilities but as with any nominee, I want to withhold my judgment through the confirmation process and I'll listen to Hoosiers before I decide to cast any votes."

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted about the move last week:

Congrats to Admiral Ronny Jackson, MD. Thank you Dr. David Shulkin for your dedication and service to helping our veterans. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 28, 2018

We also spoke with Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) about the many recent changes in the Trump administration, with several key staffers and cabinet members leaving the administration in recent weeks, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.