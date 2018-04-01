IN Focus: Remembering RFK’s speech in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The approaching anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination will also mark an important milestone here in Indianapolis, where Sen. Robert Kennedy was scheduled to deliver a campaign speech on that very same night fifty years ago.

Instead, it was Kennedy who had to inform the gathered crowd of King's tragic death, urging peace and calm in the midst of a tumultuous time in our nation's history.

In the video above, we reflect on the importance of Kennedy's speech, discussing the historic implications with our panel and with Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), who helped pass bipartisan legislation making the park where Kennedy spoke a national historical site.

