IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In the midst of the Stormy Daniels controversy, new polling data shows most evangelical voters still support President Trump, with one recent poll showing his support actually growing amongst evangelicals since the beginning of the year.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Jamar Cobb-Dennard and Jeff Cardwell discuss this week's top stories, including the latest changes at the White House, the VP's efforts on the campaign trail, and the race for Senate here in Indiana with three Republicans looking to unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN).

Our panelists also discuss: