IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - In the midst of the Stormy Daniels controversy, new polling data shows most evangelical voters still support President Trump, with one recent poll showing his support actually growing amongst evangelicals since the beginning of the year.
In the video above, IN Focus panelists Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Jamar Cobb-Dennard and Jeff Cardwell discuss this week's top stories, including the latest changes at the White House, the VP's efforts on the campaign trail, and the race for Senate here in Indiana with three Republicans looking to unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN).
Our panelists also discuss:
- The latest campaign ads from GOP Senate candidates Luke Messer, Todd Rokita and Mike Braun
- The race for Congress in Indiana's ninth congressional district
- The buzz surrounding South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is reportedly considering a run for President in 2020